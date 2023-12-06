Two girls collapse in crowded Parasuram Express

Kozhikode: There seems to be no end to the plight of the people of Malabar, who are destined to endure suffocating train journeys in fully packed trains.

On Monday morning, two girls fainted in the crowded Parasuram Express. The two had boarded the 16649 Parasuram Express, which left Mangaluru for Nagercoil, from Vadakara and Koyilandy to Kozhikode.

One of them fainted when the Parasuram Express was halted at Thikodi for half an hour to allow the Vande Bharat train to pass. The second girl fainted between Koyilady and Kozhikode. The co-passengers brought them to Kozhikode after attending to them. The Parasuram Express, which was detained for half an hour, reached Kozhikode one hour late.