Tiger spotted on Thamarassery ghat road; no reason for alarm, says forest dept

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 07, 2023 09:55 AM IST Updated: December 07, 2023 09:57 AM IST
Representational image. Photo: AFP

Kozhikode: A tiger was spotted on the Thamarassery ghat road here in the wee hours of Thursday. The giant tiger crossed the road to the forest between the 8th and 9th curves of the ghat road.

The truck drivers, who first spotted the tiger, notified the highway patrolling police team under Thamarassery DySP about the incident.They also shot a video of the beast.

"The tiger was crossing the road after Kuppikkazhuthu (the bottleneck between 8th and 9th curves). We informed the forest department's Rapid Response Team about the incident," said Sub Inspector Vipin from the highway patrolling team told Onmanorama.

RELATED ARTICLES

Though Rapid Response Team reached the spot quickly, the feline had gone inside the forest by then. “It's not a residential area and the tiger has gone into the forest. So there is no need of further action. We have searched the area it was spotted in. But we could not find it,” said a team member of RRT.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout