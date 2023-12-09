PC George's Kerala Janapaksham (Secular) to join NDA

Kottayam: The Kerala Janapaksham (Secular) party led by P C George has decided to work with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The agreement to join the front was reached at the party's state committee meeting.

A five-member committee was also appointed to hold discussions as part of the decision. The meeting also demanded that party founder P C George be given a ticket to contest from the Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituency in the upcoming elections.

Meanwhile, responding to the announcement, BJP state president K Surendran said the party has not yet received any application from the Kerala Janapaksha (Secular) party seeking to join the NDA.