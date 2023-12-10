Kottayam: Hundreds of people paid their last respects to CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran who breathed his last on Friday following a cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Kochi. After 12 hours-long morning procession, his body reached his house at Kanam on Saturday night.



His mortal remains will be cremated at his residence in Kanam on Sunday around 11 am. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other ministers will participate in the funeral ceremony.

The 73-year-old leader was undergoing treatment at the hospital for multiple ailments including heart and kidney-related issues and diabetes. His right foot was recently amputated to contain the spread of an infection due to diabetes and had applied for three months leave from the party responsibilities due to health reasons. Though the leader had expressed confidence to recover soon, his health condition suddenly worsened on Friday evening following a cardiac arrest.

His body was airlifted from Kochi to Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday morning. In Thiruvananthapuram, thousands paid homage to the comrade at CPI headquarters in Pattom. Many leaders and party workers could be seen breaking down in tears as they were unable to come to terms with the unexpected demise of Rajendran.

CPI national secretary D Raja, former Defence Minister A K Antony and Agriculture Minister P Prasad were among those who became emotional while paying their respects. After the public homage, his body was taken to Kottayam as a mourning procession. A huge number of people rushed to have a glance at the leader for the last time when the bus carrying his body crossed various places.

The news of the demise of the veteran leader came as a shock for everyone cutting across political parties in the state. His death comes at a time when Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other ministers are taking part in the Nava Kerala outreach programme in this district on Friday.

The CM and his cabinet colleagues visited the hospital after wrapping up the scheduled programmes and paid their last respects. Nava Kerala Sadas in various constituencies scheduled for Saturday were also cancelled following Kanam's demise.