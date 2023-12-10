Major drug haul in Kozhikode; One detained with over 260 g MDMA

Kozhikode: In one of the biggest drug hunts in the Malabar region in recent times, the excise squad and Intelligence Bureau seized 260.537 grams of Methylene Dioxy Methamphetamine (MDMA), a synthetic drug from a person at Vellalassery, near NIT here on Saturday. The accused is Malayil Sharafudheen,(34) from Kunnamangalam.



Sharafudheen, a wholesale dealer of MDMA, used to sell the stuff on NIT premises, said the excise officials. He was caught while heading to his house in his car carrying MDMA. It is learnt that he is one of the main drug dealers in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts.

The excise department launched a special drive under different squads in the district to prevent drug dealings ahead of New Year- Xmas celebrations. Sharafudheen was held with the drug in a joint drive under a squad led by the north regional excise commissioner, excise special squad and Intelligence Bureau.