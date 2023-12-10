Pilgrims wait for 14 hrs in Sabarimala; TDB restores special queue system

Pathanamthitta: Police and Travancore Devaswom Board have been facing flak for failing to manage the crowding at Sabarimala Ayappa temple for a week. The majority of the pilgrims have been complaining that they were forced to wait for hours.



" My vehicle was blocked for five hours on the road to the temple. Now, I am waiting in the queue to have darshan for 14 hours," a pilgrim told Manorama News.

Apart from Keralites, pilgrims from other states are also disappointed with the authority's poor crowd management.

Numerous pilgrims especially elderly people and children have complained of uneasiness after getting trapped in the rush at the temple. On Saturday, a girl collapsed and died while waiting in the queue. A day after the death of the child, the devaswom took action to restore the special queue system for the elderly and children at the temple.

Though the High Court has ordered to restore the queue system, no action has been taken to follow it since the commencement of the pilgrimage season. A board erected in the temple premises read that Queue No:9 is reserved for the elderly, children and differently-abled.

Special seatings were also arranged for these categories of pilgrims as directed by the devaswom board. But this time, the special queue system was found violated as pilgrims irrespective of age and health conditions were found queuing up here.

Manorama News reported that the queue blocks at the temple were found crowded, though no rush was seen in Sannidhanam.

In 2022, TDB has cut down the waiting time for the people in special queue by 2 hours when the number of devotees crossed one lakh. Though the number of pilgrims is below one lakh, neither the devaswom nor the police succeeded in managing the rush.

As the crowd management has gone haywire, the devaswom board on Saturday decided to limit the virtual queue booking to 80,000 per day. The rush in the temple increased as a huge number of pilgrims ascended the hill shrine using the spot booking facility.