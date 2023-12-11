Shoe protest against CM: 4 KSU activists slapped with 'attempt to murder' charge

Kochi: The Kuruppampady police have registered a case against four Kerala Students' Union (KSU) activists for throwing shoes at the convoy of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, while it was was on its way to Kothamangalam from Perumbavoor. The charges slapped on the four accused include attempt to murder (Section 307 IPC) which can include a punishment of up to 10 years of imprisonment .

However, no case was registered against the DYFI workers who assaulted the KSU activists. Provoked by the KSU protest, DYFI workers on Sunday beat up the protesters in the presence of police and also burned the flags of KSU and Youth Congress.

Meanwhile, Perumbavoor MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly alleged that he was assaulted by activists of DYFI, a Leftist students' body, when he went to a hospital to admit a Congress worker injured in their assault. Perumbavoor Police said a case has been registered in that incident too.

Congress workers have been protesting against the Chief Minister and his cabinet colleagues who are on a state-wide Nava Kerala Sadas yatra - an outreach programme by the Left government.

The opposition party has been alleging that the government is using the state apparatus, paid for by the taxpayers, for the Left party's political campaign.