Man accused of hacking daughter to death jumps out of running train, dies in hospital

Alappuzha: A man accused of hacking his six-year-old daughter to death in Mavelikkara here in June ended his life by jumping out of a running train on Friday evening. The incident happened when the train reached Karanimukku near Sasthamkotta around 3.45 pm.



According to cops, Sree Mahesh (38) was produced before a court here and was being taken back to the Thiruvananthapuram Central jail.

“He was escorted by two policemen. The trio boarded the Alappuzha-Kollam passenger (T No 06771) which departed from Alappuzha at 1.15 pm. When the train reached Sasthamkotta, the accused requested the cops to let him go to the toilet. They accompanied him, but when he reached the exit, he pushed them aside and jumped out of the moving train,” sources said.

Though he was rushed to the Sasthamkotta Taluk Hospital, he succumbed to his injuries. His body is kept at the hospital.

Mahesh allegedly hacked his six-year-old daughter Nakshatra to death with an axe in Punnamoodu near Mavelikkara on June 7 night.

Mahesh’s mother Sunanda (62), who lives next door with her daughter, rushed to her son’s house on hearing a commotion. There, she found a severely wounded Nakshatra lying on the sofa after being attacked. Sunanda, who immediately ran out of the house screaming for help, was chased and attacked by Mahesh. She sustained a wound in her hands. Mahesh, welding the axe, even attempted to attack the neighbours who had gathered in front of his house after hearing his mother's scream.

Nakshatra’s mother Vidya died by suicide three and a half years ago. Mahesh, who was abroad, returned to Kerala after his father, Mukundan, died in a train accident.

According to neighbours, Mahesh had planned for a second marriage. However, the girl’s family withdrew from the alliance after learning about Mahesh’s personality disorder.