CPM secretary justifies protests against Kerala Guv, terms it 'natural reaction'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 15, 2023 04:25 PM IST Updated: December 15, 2023 04:43 PM IST
M V Govindn and Arif Mohammed Khan. Photo: Manorama/ File

Thiruvananthapuram: CPM state secretary M V Govindan here on Friday reiterated his criticism against Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan when the party came under fire over the SFI protest against the governor. Govindan justified the SFI protest against the governor and temed it as a natural reaction of the students. He alleged that the governor had been provoking everyone by issuing threats and making political interventions in the universitites. 

“The governor's term in office will expire in a few months. He should examine himself whether his activities favour the state or not. He is trying to implement Sangh Parviar and RSS agenda in universitites. His interventions in the appointment of vice-chancellors and nomination for Kerala University Senate prove this,” criticised the CPM leader.

He also slammed the governor for using derogatory terms against the SFI activists who democratically staged a protest.

RELATED ARTICLES

MV Govindan claimed that the High Court had stayed the nomination of four persons to the Kerala University senate after identifying the governor's political motive. SFI has been alleging that the governor was pushing ABVP and Sangh Parivar-affiliated people into the senate by using his powers as university chancellor.

Meanwhile, the CPM state secretary also condemned the attempts to politicise rush in Sabarimala. He alleged that some people are blocking the devotees from paying offerings in the Ayappa temple.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout