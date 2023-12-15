CPM secretary justifies protests against Kerala Guv, terms it 'natural reaction'

Thiruvananthapuram: CPM state secretary M V Govindan here on Friday reiterated his criticism against Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan when the party came under fire over the SFI protest against the governor. Govindan justified the SFI protest against the governor and temed it as a natural reaction of the students. He alleged that the governor had been provoking everyone by issuing threats and making political interventions in the universitites.



“The governor's term in office will expire in a few months. He should examine himself whether his activities favour the state or not. He is trying to implement Sangh Parviar and RSS agenda in universitites. His interventions in the appointment of vice-chancellors and nomination for Kerala University Senate prove this,” criticised the CPM leader.

He also slammed the governor for using derogatory terms against the SFI activists who democratically staged a protest.

MV Govindan claimed that the High Court had stayed the nomination of four persons to the Kerala University senate after identifying the governor's political motive. SFI has been alleging that the governor was pushing ABVP and Sangh Parivar-affiliated people into the senate by using his powers as university chancellor.

Meanwhile, the CPM state secretary also condemned the attempts to politicise rush in Sabarimala. He alleged that some people are blocking the devotees from paying offerings in the Ayappa temple.