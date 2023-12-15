Former Resident Editor of Malayala Manorama P Aravindakshan passes away

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 15, 2023 04:21 PM IST
P Aravindakshan. Photo: Manorama

Kozhikode: Former resident editor of Malayala Manorama P Aravindakshan passed away at his residence in Peruvanam, near Cherppu in Thrissur, on Friday. He was 90. He is Malayala Manorama's Kozhikode Chief of Bureau Jayan Menon's father.

Aravindakshan was at the forefront of ensuring the growth and diversification of Malayala Manorama's Thiruvananthapuram unit. He began his journalism career in 1960 with the Indian Express. In 1982, he joined Malayala Manorama as Kerala Correspondent of The Week in Thiruvananthapuram. Later, he became senior editor of The Week in Kochi.

Proficient in both English and Malayalam, Aravindakshan saw the challenge of being named the resident editor of Malayala Manorama as an opportunity to prove his efficiency in his mother tongue. Through insightful political analyses and his 'agenda' setting series during the elections, Aravindakshan consistently proved his flair for language.

RELATED ARTICLES

Aravindakshan continued the weekly satirical column originally written by K R Chummar under the pen name 'Parthan'. He ran the column for a decade, exposing the conflicting underpinnings of politics in the light of satire.

He is survived by his wife Radha, children Ramachandran (Saudi Arabia), Mini and Jayan Menon, daughters-in-law Anuja and Ramya, and son-in-law Dr Gopikrishnan Vasudevan (US).

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout