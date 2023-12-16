SFI begins stir ahead of Guv Khan's visit to Calicut University Campus

Malappuram/New Delhi: SFI activists began their protest against Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan ahead of his visit to the Calicut University campus. Police removed the SFI activists who protested inside the university campus.

Around 200 SFI activists were gathered near the guest house on the campus. Malappuram District Police Chief Sasidharan S is heading a 300-member police force deployed for the security of the governor. The police have also tightened security on the way from the airport to the university.

As per the schedule, the governor will reach the campus around 7 pm.

Earlier, Khan said he was ready to take the SFI's protest head-on. He said he had decided to stay on the university campus.

"I was planning to stay at the government guest house. Then I was told that they (SFI activists) had vowed not to allow me to enter the university. Then I changed the programme. I will stay on the university campus itself," Khan told reporters in New Delhi.

The Governor said he would get out of the car in case the protesters reach the vehicle. "If someone comes near my car, I will immediately stop it and get down. Why should they hit my car? They should hit me. If they have guts, they should hit me. They want to frighten me. I am not the one who can be frightened. They are bullying," Khan said.

He said the student organisation have changed their stance now, and they will only wave black flags from a distance.

"The political party has officially issued a statement saying the black flag will continue, but there will be no block. It means earlier they were blocking my way? That is a crime," the Governor said.