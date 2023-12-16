CM justifies gunman, says officer only confirming to safety norms

Alappuzha: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday justified his gunman Anil Kumar, who has been facing criticism for beating up Youth Congress activists in Alappuzha. The CM said that his gunman acted based on the security detail.



Though he did not specifically mention the Alappuzha incident, Pinarayi said the gunman's reaction was based on his brief to keep the chief minister safe during public events.

“Once, I noticed Anil pushing a photographer back as he was blocking my way. A gunman is obliged to ensure the CM's security,” he added.

He told reporters that he never saw his gunman beating up anyone during Nava Kerala Sadas events.

Pinarayi also took a dig at the media for indulging in a negative campaign against the LDF government and ignoring the Central government's decisions against the state.

However, legal experts opined that the CM's gunman violated protocol by beating up Youth Congress activists who staged a protest against the Chief Minister. In the visuals broadcast by TV channels, the gunman was seen brutally lathi-charging the protesters who tried to block the bus carrying the CM and his cabinet. By intervening in the duty of the local police, Anil broke the protocol, experts said.

Though the local police controlled the protesters, the gunman and other security officials who escorted the special bus stopped their vehicle and beat up the protesters.

The incident took place at Kaithavana junction here on Friday evening. Though a huge police force was deployed on the route, the gunman was seen dealing with the opposition with an iron fist.