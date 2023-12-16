INL leader caught with currencies from 24 countries; unaccounted for money worth Rs 25.25 lakh, say police

Kasaragod: Police caught a leader of the Indian National League (INL), a constituent party of the ruling LDF government, with Rs 25.25 lakh worth of unaccounted-for money on Saturday.

The unaccounted money was seized from INL Kasaragod district Vice President Musthafa Thoravalappil, said Kasaragod Town Police Station House Officer - Inspector Ajith Kumar K.

Of the money seized, Rs 20 lakh was in Indian currency and around Rs 5.25 lakh in foreign currencies from 23 countries, said the officer. The currencies were from the US, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia, among others, he said. "Musthafa could not explain the source of the money. We thought he must be running a currency exchange," said the officer.

INL's District President Aziz Kadappuram said Musthafa Thoravalappil ran an electronic shop selling mobile phones and watches. Police said Musthafa Thoravalappil dabbled in real estate, too.

Inspector Ajith Kumar said they were acting on a tip-off received by Kasaragod DySP K Sudhakaran. The police intercepted the INL leader's car near Mallikarjuna Shiva Temple in Kasaragod town. The money was found in a bag in the car, he said.

Musthafa Thoravalappil was served a notice under Section 102 of the Code of Criminal Procedure for the unaccounted-for money seized from him, said the officer.

INL leader from Kozhikode South Constituency Ahammed Devarkovil is the Minister of Ports, Museums, Archaeology and Archive in the Pinarayi Vijayan's cabinet and also the Minister-in-charge of Kasaragod district.