Wayanad: The Additional Sessions Court, Kalpetta, sentenced a middleman to 23 years of Rigorous Imprisonment and a Rs 1,10,000 fine, for the sexual assault of a minor girl, on Saturday. The sections of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act were also slapped against the accused.

The accused, K K Krishnan 56, had subjected the underage girl to extreme sexual assault. The man also had been forcing her to look at his genitals and forcibly showing her porn video films, according to the charge sheet. Judge V Anas, in his verdict, also slapped the accused with another ‘two and half years’ imprisonment, if the accused failed to pay the fine.

The case was registered by the Meenangadi police in 2019. The accused had subjected the girl to sexual assault for almost two years. It was KK Abdul Shereef, Inspector, Meenangadi police station who had investigated the case and filed the charge sheet. Public Prosecutor TG Mohandas appeared for the prosecution.