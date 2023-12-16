Attack on Youth Congress workers condemned; Satheesan says 'criminals' escort CM

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 16, 2023 02:51 PM IST Updated: December 16, 2023 03:26 PM IST
V D Satheesan and Pinarayi Vijayan. Photo: Manorama

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress leadership on Saturday condemned Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's gunman Anil beating Youth Congress activists who had protested in Alappuzha. Criticising the CM, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan accused him of having a "sadist mindset".

He asked whether nobody has the right to stage a protest against the government and the CM in Kerala. “Vijayan's security personnel attacked the student protesters with a heavy stick. Criminals in the police force has been escorting the CM as his bodyguards," he alleged.

In the visuals broadcast by TV channels, CM's gunman Anil was seen brutally lathi-charging the protesters who tried to block the bus carrying the CM and his cabinet. By intervening in the duty of the local police, Anil broke the protocol, experts said. Though the local police controlled the protesters, the gunman and other security officials who escorted the special bus stopped their vehicle and beat up the protesters.

RELATED ARTICLES

Satheesan warned that such officers would not be able to move out of their homes if the Congress activists decided to take law into their hands.

KPCC chief K Sudhakaran also heavily criticised the CM over the issue and alleged that his bodyguards and gunmen were a "group of hardened criminals" in the police. He also questioned the CM for justifying the assault on Youth Congress activists as a 'rescue mission'.

The Congress leaders alleged that the police and his security staff brutally thrashed Youth Congress workers who protested democratically. 

(With PTI inputs)

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout