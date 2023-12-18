3-yr-old dies after falling into uncovered well

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 18, 2023 10:59 PM IST
Aadav. Photo: Special Arrangement

Thrissur: A three-year-old boy died after he fell into an uncovered well. The incident occurred around 4 pm on Monday at Mayilkuttimukku near Mandamangalam of Puthur panchayat in the district.

The deceased is Aadav, son of Pallathuveettil Aneesh and Ashwathi. According to neighbours, the child was playing in the yard when he accidentally fell into the well that had no covering.

Aneesh’s mother and sister were there when the incident happened. They immediately cried for help. Though Aadav was pulled out of the well and rushed to a hospital, he could not be saved.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout