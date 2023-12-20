3 Assam natives held in abduction of migrant worker's children in Kochi; mastermind detained in Guwahati

Kochi: Three people, including a woman, were arrested in connection with the kidnapping of two children of a migrant worker from Vadakkekara in Ernakulam. The accused – Shamsas (60), Raham Ali (26) and Jahad Ali (26) – are Assam natives. Based on the information provided by the accused, the children and the main accused, Shahida, were detained at the Guwahati airport. A police team has left for Assam to bring them to Ernakulam.

According to police, Shahida was the mastermind behind the abduction of the two children, aged five and three, who reside in Machamthuruthu in Vadakkekara. A distant relative of the family, Shahida hatched the plan to kidnap the children over a personal feud she held against their parents.

The kids were abducted while waiting for the school bus to arrive. As per reports, they reached Kochi airport and left for Guwahati with Jahad Ali's help. It is the timely intervention of the police that ensured the children were found unhurt and the accused were nabbed. The court remanded all accused into custody.