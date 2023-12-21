Kerala records 300 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths

Thiruvananthapuram: The state recorded 300 fresh COVID-19 cases, while three people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, according to data on the Union Health Ministry website on Thursday. With this, the number of active cases in the state has risen to 2,341, as per the Ministry website.

Samples from the deceased will be sent for testing to determine whether they were infected with the new variant JN.1. Till now, only a 79-year-old woman has been confirmed to have been infected by JN.1 in the state. She has recovered fully from COVID.



The Union Ministry of Health said that JN.1 has been confirmed in 21 of the COVID-positive samples sent for testing from different parts of the country, with 19 of the cases from Goa. A total of 614 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the country on Wednesday, marking an increase in infections for the first time since May 2021.

Centre holds review meeting as JN.1 spreads

The Union Health Ministry has directed that in addition to the samples of those who test positive for COVID-19, those of persons suffering from lung diseases, including pneumonia, should be subjected to genetic testing.

This proposal comes amid concerns about the rapid spread of the JN.1 sub-variant of COVID-19. On Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry conducted a review meeting of Health Ministers, with State Health Minister Veena George in attendance.

Genetic sequencing recommended

The primary recommendation by the Union Health Ministry is to focus on monitoring the situation through genetic sequencing of samples. For this purpose, state governments were instructed to send samples to the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), a group of laboratories under the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR).

It also recommended that a mock drill be conducted every three months to ensure COVID-19 preparedness. This aims to ensure the availability of sufficient stocks of medicine, oxygen cylinders, concentrators, ventilators, and vaccines.

WHO allays fears

Addressing concerns, the World Health Organization (WHO) stated that despite the surge in COVID cases in many countries, the JN.1 sub-variant is only a Variant of Interest (VOI). JN.1 was designated as a VOI, signifying the need for precautions and monitoring.