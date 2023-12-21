Youth abducted and assaulted by gang in Kozhikode

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 21, 2023 12:40 AM IST
Mohammed Jaseem shows his injuries. Photo: Special arrangement

Kozhikode: The Koduvally Police here have launched a probe based on a complaint that a gang brutally abducted and assaulted a young shopkeeper.

According to the complaint, Mohammed Jaseem Cholayil of Elettil Vattolil was abducted by a three-member gang on December 12, over an alleged relationship with a woman, who used to visit his shop. The attackers were allegedly linked to the woman's ex-husband.

The gang forced Jaseem into a car after inviting him, for a conversation, from his house at Katharammal. They allegedly attacked him with a knife and sword and took him to a rest house at Thamarassery, where they made him change into fresh clothes and abandoned him on the street.

Jaseem was rescued by his friends, who took him to a local hospital and later to one in Kozhikode city. He had injuries all over his body, including fractures to face and left hand. Wounds were inflicted with knife and sword on his face, neck and under an eye.

It is understood that Jaseem underwent multiple surgeries before he could talk again. A police officer told Onmanorama that they have identified the suspects. Jaseem's family also filed a complaint with the DGP.

