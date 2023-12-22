Woman sexually assaulted at Kovalam hotel after spiking drink, 2 arrested

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 22, 2023 11:06 AM IST Updated: December 22, 2023 11:08 AM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kovalam police have arrested two people for sexually assaulting a young woman after mixing alcohol in her drink.

Sarath (28), a native of Iswaramangalam in Malappuram, who works as a physiotherapist at a private Ayurveda hospital in Kovalam, and his female friend, Surya (33), a native of Mannarkkad, have been arrested in connection with the crime. The incident happened on December 17.

The young woman, an employee at a private hospital in Ernakulam, was raped at a hotel in Kovalam. Surya, an acquaintance of the survivor, brought the latter to Kovalam under the pretext of a visit to the Sree Padmanabha Swami Temple.

Following this, Sarath booked them a room in a hotel in Kovalam. According to the complaint, Sarath mixed alcohol in the woman's drink and forced her to consume it. He sexually assaulted her in a semi-conscious state, the complaint said. He also recorded the visuals on his mobile phone.

The woman returned to Ernakulam and lodged a complaint with the police. The case was handed over to Kovalam police.  

