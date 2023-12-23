Court orders MVD to release 'Robin' bus back to owner Baby Gireesh

Pathanamthitta: The Pathanamthitta Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Saturday ordered the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) to hand over the bus 'Robin' back to its owner Baby Gireesh. The favourable verdict came after Gireesh paid a fine of Rs 82,000 for violating traffic norms.



The High Court, considering the argument that the bus would be damaged if exposed to continuous sun and rain in police custody, had earlier ordered the vehicle be given back to its owner provided he paid the fine.

Baby Gireesh approached the Magistrate Court after authorities refused to release the bus despite him paying the fine and the High Court order.