Surprise police attack on Congress march in TVM, leaders caught off guard

Thiruvananthapuram: The capital city transformed into a combat zone on Saturday, as the Nava Kerala Sadas was heading a full point.



The march taken out by the Congress to the Police Headquarters at Vazhuthacaud, against the alleged violent suppression of protests during the Nava Kerala Yatra, was met with coercive force by the police. The attack was sudden, and according to Congress leaders, was disproportionately huge.

Tear gas shells were fired when Opposition Leader V S Satheesan was just a few minutes into his speech. Senior leaders were on the makeshift dais erected near the Headquarters.

Soon after, water was force-sprayed on the crowd from water canons. Eight rounds of tear gas shells were fired as water canons kept sweeping Congress workers off their feet. Satheesan had to quickly wrap up his speech. Mist from the water spray and the tear gas smoke created an opaque wall of white over the area.

Senior leaders like Ramesh Chennithala and K Sudhakaran, who showed some signs of dizziness, had to be escorted to safety. The KPCC chief, who was about to fly to America for treatment, was rushed to a nearby hospital.

The Congress workers hit back at the police once they got over the initial shock of the sudden police attack.

Satheesan said the police acted at the instructions of the Chief Minister. "A Chief Minister with a criminal bend has ordered this to harm leaders of the opposition," Satheesan said. "The Kerala police have ceded complete control to the CPM. The DGP has ceased to have any influence over the force," the Opposition Leader added.

Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan alleged that the attack had targeted the KPCC chief. "Tear gas shells and water canons were used without any respect to existing protocols. This is a planned attack," he said.

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor, too, said the police action was premeditated. "There was not even a warning. But to give a warning there has to be provocation. There was none in this case. This is an intolerable behaviour on the part of the police," Tharoor said. He said the DGP had promised action but did not sound convinced.

Sudhakaran sounded furious even in his hospital bed. "They are trying to use brute force to suppress us. We will not stand with our hands folded. We will hit back and there are democratic means to retaliate," he said. Sudhakaran has been discharged from the hospital after a detailed medical examination. Former KPCC chief and Vadakara MP K Muraleedharan termed the police action a "goonda activity". "It was dictated from the top," he said, suggesting that the police were carrying out the CM's order. "It is time to put Gandhian methods to rest. We will hit back," he said.

Former Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala, who was drenched by the water canons, said that Pinarayi was crushing the opposition in Modi style. He, too, said the police action was dictated from above.