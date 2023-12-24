KPCC chief labels Pinarayi a 'psychopath', warns CM of sleepless nights in 2024

Thiruvananthapuram: KPCC President K Sudhakaran issued a warning to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday after cases were registered against Congress leaders, who protested by marching towards the DGP office in Vazhuthacaud here.



Sudhakaran called Vijayan a "psychopath" and asserted that the CM was attempting to intimidate the Opposition. Vijayan is the synonym of cruelty, Sudhakaran alleged. "He has the mindset of a killer. There is no one in the CPM to restrain him. Even waving a black flag is prohibited in Kerala. This has become a land of lawlessness," said Sudhakaran.

He cautioned that 2024 would be one of sleepless nights for the CM as the Congress announced plans to escalate its protests to the block level.

According to Sudhakaran, the Congress will also seek a judicial inquiry into the police action against the protestors during their demonstrations in opposition to Nava Kerala Sadas.

Earlier, Sudhakaran wrote to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla seeking permission to move a breach of privilege against Kerala police, who launched an unprecedented attack on the Congress during their protest march to the DGP's office in Vazhuthacaud.

The march against the alleged violent suppression of protests during the Nava Kerala Yatra was met with coercive force by the police. The attack was sudden, and according to Congress leaders, was disproportionately huge.

The protest turned violent with agitators hurling stones and sticks at the police, following which water cannons were used to disperse the crowd.

Senior leaders including Sudhakaran, Ramesh Chennithala, Shashi Tharoor, V D Satheesan and others were present on the makeshift stage near the DGP office when the police used tear gas and water cannons.

Sudhakaran and Chennithala were visibly affected by the tear gas used by the police and were escorted by the Congress workers to an available car nearby.