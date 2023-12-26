Ernakulam’s postponed Nava Kerala Sadas to be held on Jan 1, 2

Kochi: Nava Kerala Sadas in four assembly constituencies in Ernakulam district, which were postponed due to CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran’s death, will be held on January 1 and 2. The public outreach programme in which Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his cabinet colleagues toured the state had formally concluded in Thiruvananthapuram on December 23.

The programmes scheduled for December 9 were postponed as the CPI leader died at Amrita Hospital here when the touring cabinet was in the district.

The Nava Kerala Sadas of Thrikkakara constituency will be held at Civil Station Prade Ground, Kakkanad, at 3 pm on January 1. It will be followed by the event in Piravom constituency at KSRTC bus stand ground, Piravom at 5 pm.

On January 2, the meet for Tripunithura segment will take place at Puthiyakavu temple ground at 3 pm. At 5 pm, the meet for Kunnathunadu constituency will be held at St Peter’s College ground, Kolencherry.

People will have the facility to file their petitions at all venues three hours before the events start. Women, people with disabilities and elderly people will have separate counters.

A meeting was held to assess the preparations for the event. District Collector NSK Umesh chaired the meet.

The 36-day-long Nava Kerala Sadas, an ambitious outreach programme of the Left government in the state, had concluded in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday amidst intense statewide protests by the opposition Congress and the BJP and their youth outfits.

The Sadas, which began in the northernmost constituency of Manjeswsram in Kasaragod district on December 18, culminated at Vattiyoorkkavu in the state capital with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan addressing a massive crowd.