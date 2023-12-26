MVD stops 'Robin' bus for inspection 2 km after it resumes service in a month

Pathanamthitta: The controversial 'Robin' bus, which was seized and released by the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) for violating permit rules, resumed service on Monday after a month. However, only 2 km into its first service, MVD officials stopped the bus for inspection. The bus, which operates on the Pathanamthitta-Coimbatore route, started at 5 am and was stopped at Mylapra. The officials allowed the bus to continue its trip only after they completed the inspection.

The MVD had said that the bus would be impounded again if found in violation of regulations. According to MVD, it is illegal for a bus with a contract carriage permit to operate as a stage carriage. The owner of 'Robin', Baby Gireesh, has filed a petition with the High Court challenging the MVD's stance. A verdict on the matter will be pronounced next month.

It was on December 23 that the Pathanamthitta Judicial First Class Magistrate ordered the MVD to release 'Robin' back to Gireesh. The verdict came in Gireesh's favour after he paid a fine of Rs 82,000 for violating permit rules. The High Court had, earlier, ordered the bus to be released once the owner paid the fine. It saw merit in the argument that the bus would suffer damage if exposed to continuous sun and rain in police custody.