Cash-strapped Kerala opens coffers, releases Rs 26.86 lakh for CM’s Onam feast

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 27, 2023 08:16 AM IST
Pinarayi Vijayan. Photo: Josekutty Panackal/Manorama

Thiruvananthapuram: The cash-strapped Kerala government has released Rs 7.86 lakh relaxing treasury restrictions to foot the bill of the Kerala Chief Minister’s Onam feast, held four months ago.

This is in addition to the Rs 19 lakh released on November 9 for the Onam feast, taking the total funds allocated for the Onam feast by a state staring at a financial crisis to Rs 26.86 lakh.

The government did not mention under which head the funds were released, and neither did disclose the participants of the feast to a Right to Information (RTI) Act query.

It is reliably learnt that the lavish Onam feast had a whopping 65 delicacies served on the platter for guests, including five Payasams.

It may be noted that the state government is desperately seeking to raise Rs 30,000 crore, by the end of the current financial year ending March 31. The Kerala government is also seeking to curb expenses to wriggle out of the financial mess, and this could have an impact on various projects.

Idukki native Mariyakutty had approached the Kerala High Court seeking, highlighting the five-month delay in disbursal of social welfare pension of the state government.

