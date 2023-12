Thrissur: Mukundan Unni, brother of former education minister Prof C Raveendranath, died on Wednesday.

Unni was under critical care treatment following a road accident. He was 60.

Unni, who resides in Paliyekkara, was hit by a mini lorry when he was crossing a zebra line at Nadathara along the National Highway 544 on December 19. Unni suffered severe injuries on head and was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Thrissur.