Kozhikode cop suspended over complaint filed by colleague's husband

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 27, 2023 12:43 PM IST Updated: December 27, 2023 12:44 PM IST
Kerala Police logo. File Photo/ Manorama

Kozhikode: A police inspector was suspended after a colleague's husband filed a complaint with the ADGP. Kakkur Circle Inspector Sanal Raj was suspended pending an inquiry by the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the woman civil police officer was transferred to Balussery station over the issue. 

The Koduvally Station Inspector has been assigned the additional charge of the Kakkur station. Vatakara Rural DySP Shaji is the inquiry officer. An internal probe had been going on based on the complaint filed by the woman officer's husband, who is an NRI. As per reports, the mobile call details of both officers have been collected by the inquiry team.  

An official from Kakkur station, requesting anonymity, confirmed to Onmanorama that a suspension order has been received, but was reluctant to divulge more details. An officer with the Kozhikode Rural Special Branch said they were yet to confirm the same. Kakkur station is under the Kozhikode Rural limit.

