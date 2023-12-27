Land conversion: Kerala govt to hold special adalats from January 16 to clear applications

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has decided to conduct special adalats from January 16, 2024, to clear applications for land conversion. The decision was taken after the Governor sat on the Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which was introduced to avoid delays in land conversion, for three months and is yet to be approved.

The amendment sought to give powers to a deputy collector in each taluk to issue the order to convert the status of the land, apart from the 27 RDOs (Revenue Divisional Officers) in the state.

With the Governor sitting on the Bill, a meeting of the Revenue Secretariat under Minister K Rajan decided to hold the adalats at the 27 revenue divisions. Subsequently, the Land Revenue Commissioner issued instructions to clear the 1.26 lakh online applications for land conversion for areas less than 25 cents, for which a fee is waived, in the adalats. Such applications received till December 31 also would be considered during the adalats.

All details regarding applications falling in this category where no fee is charged have already been handed over to RDOs. Before issuing the order on conversions, RDOs will forward these applications to the respective village offices and collect a report.

The RDOs will allot the applications to be considered each day to the clerk and superintendent and when the order is issued, the applicant will be informed about the matter by SMS.

“The employees needed for processing the applications for converting land have already been appointed in revenue divisional offices. Now, the district collectors have to provide the basic infrastructure for them,” said the Land Revenue Commissioner. The schedule of the adalats in each taluk would be announced later, said the authorities.