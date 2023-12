Pathanamthitta: Two young pilgrims drowned in Pamba river at Parakkadavu in Chengannur. The incident happened at 5.30 pm. The deceased are Santosh (19) and Avinash (21) from Chennai. After the darshan at the hill temple, they had come down to take a bath in the evening.

Residents here said despite several such accidents the municipality has not installed a board warning visitors of danger at the place of the accident. Earlier there was a demand to install warning signs at the place.