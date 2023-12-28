Thrissur man held with MDMA, hash oil he had planned to sell on New Year's Eve

Thrissur: The Thrissur City Police have arrested a 27-year-old man with synthetic drugs worth lakhs, which he allegedly planned to sell on New Year's Eve.

Kothott Veettil Ajith, a native of Mangad near Kunnamkulam, was taken into custody Thursday morning while he was travelling in a bus from Bengaluru to Thrissur.

The police team seized 40 grams of MDMA, a highly potent synthetic drug in crystalline form, and 15 small bottles of hash oil.

According to the police, the accused planned to sell the drugs at tattoo centres, shopping malls and college hostels in the vicinity of Thrissur district.

A case had been registered against the accused at the Kunnamkulam Police Station in 2016 for selling cannabis to schoolchildren. He was also involved in a murder attempt in 2022. The police said they had been monitoring the accused for several months.