Teacher collapses, dies during NSS camp at Malappuram school

Malappuram: A teacher collapsed and died at an NSS camp near Valanchery on Friday. The deceased, identified as T K Sudheesh (38), was a teacher at the Islamic Residential Higher Secondary School (IRHSS), Pookkattiri, Valanchery.

The school's week-long NSS camp was hosted at another school in Mavandiyoor, where Sudheesh collapsed before the camp commenced. Despite being rushed to a private hospital in Valanchery, he was declared dead.

Sudheesh, who was also an astrologer, is survived by his wife Deepa and their children Dharshith Krishna and Adwika. He is the son of Thrippangod Kalrikkal Balakrishna Panikkar and Pankajam.