Kerala HC seeks govt's stand on Suresh Gopi's bail plea on alleged misbehaviour with woman journalist

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 30, 2023 10:10 AM IST
Suresh Gopi. File Photo: Manorama

Kochi: The Kerala High Court sought the government's stand on the anticipatory bail plea filed by actor and BJP leader Suresh Gopi in the case of misbehaving with a woman journalist. 

The petition pointed out that the charge of insulting womanhood under IPC 354 was also included in the charge sheet and there is concern that he would be arrested.  The bail was pleaded sighting Suresh Gopi's daughter's wedding on January 17 at Guruvayur. Justice C Pradeep Kumar will consider the actor's plea on January 8.

The woman journalist filed a complaint about the incident with the Kozhikode City Commissioner and the women's commissioner on October 28. According to the complainant, Suresh Gopi placed his hand on her shoulder, persisting even after she twice pushed his hand away during a media address. The Commissioner subsequently referred the case to the Nadakkavu station.

RELATED ARTICLES

Police registered a case of sexual assault under two sub-sections of IPC 354A. On November 18, Suresh Gopi was released after questioning.

The incident sparked widespread controversy on social media, drawing criticism from both politicians and media figures. In response, Suresh Gopi issued an apology over the matter.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout