Rescue team saves leopard in critical condition in Wayanad

Wayanad: An emaciated leopard which was found lying near a stream at Ammani, an agrarian hamlet near Pulpalli, here, was rescued by the forest department team on Saturday morning.

The animal, in a serious condition, was spotted by the villagers in the morning towards 7.30 am, according to reports. Alerted by the local people, the Rapid Response Team with wildlife and veterinary experts has reached the spot and shifted the animal to the animal hospice facility near the office of Wayanad Wildlife Warden at Sulthan Bathery, towards 9 am.

According to South Wayanad Divisional Forest Officer Shajna Karim, the expert team from the department reached the spot as soon as possible and rescued the animal ensuring the safety of local people. "We doubt the animal had injured in some infight with another animal", she said. "The reasons for the poor health condition of the animal is yet to be diagnosed", she said. Once it is diagnosed the animal would be administered the right treatment", she added.