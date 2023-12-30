Rescue team saves leopard in critical condition in Wayanad

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 30, 2023 12:27 PM IST
The leopard rescued from Ammani, Pulppalli, Wayanad. Photo: Special Arrangement

Wayanad: An emaciated leopard which was found lying near a stream at Ammani, an agrarian hamlet near Pulpalli, here, was rescued by the forest department team on Saturday morning.

The animal, in a serious condition, was spotted by the villagers in the morning towards 7.30 am, according to reports. Alerted by the local people, the Rapid Response Team with wildlife and veterinary experts has reached the spot and shifted the animal to the animal hospice facility near the office of Wayanad Wildlife Warden at Sulthan Bathery, towards 9 am.

According to South Wayanad Divisional Forest Officer Shajna Karim, the expert team from the department reached the spot as soon as possible and rescued the animal ensuring the safety of local people. "We doubt the animal had injured in some infight with another animal", she said.  "The reasons for the poor health condition of the animal is yet to be diagnosed", she said. Once it is diagnosed the animal would be administered the right treatment", she added.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout