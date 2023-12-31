Thiruvananthapuram: The Meteorological Department has reported the formation of a depression over the southeast Arabian Sea, and it is expected to intensify in the next 48 hours. Moderate rain is predicted for Kerala's southern region until January 3, influenced by the low pressure and easterlies. There are no restrictions on fishing activities in the coastal areas of Kerala and Karnataka. However, the Met department advised fishers against venturing into the sea in the Lakshadweep area.

Simultaneously, the Meteorological Department has indicated the possibility of winds reaching 55 kmph and adverse weather conditions on Sunday and Monday along the coast of Kanyakumari, the Maldives, and Lakshadweep areas.