Car accident near Kuthiran in Thrissur: One dead, five injured

Thrissur: One person died and two others were seriously injured after a container lorry and an Innova car collided near Kuthiran on National Highway 544 on Sunday early morning. Two others have also been injured.

The deceased has been identified as Palliyamparampil Cherian (72), Thottapuzhashery near Thiruvalla. Thottupuzassery Santhamma, a native of Pathanamthitta, and her brother Mohan Thomas, a native of Perumbavoor Vengola, were seriously injured and admitted to the intensive care unit in the accident.

The car in which the deceased and the injured were travelling was destroyed in the accident which happened around 3 am today.