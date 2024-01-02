Security to Nava Kerala Sadas: Youth's new footwear in preventive police custody

Mulanthuruthy: A young man's newly purchased pair of footwear was taken into 'preventive custody' here by the police during the security arrangements for the Nava Kerala Sadas led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.



The youth, who had just bought the footwear from a nearby shop was engaged in a conversation with a few of his acquaintances in a shed along the road through which the Nava Kerala Sadas Bus, carrying the CM and his cabinet of ministers, was scheduled to pass.

This occurred at Karuvattekkurissu in Mulanthuruthy, the route for the Nava Kerala Sadas Bus en route to the Piravom constituency. The police intervention took place half an hour before the convoy passed the location.

The police arrived at the INTUC labour shed for surveillance. Noticing two youths conversing with the labourers in the shed, the police developed suspicion. In the thorough examination that ensued, they spotted the chappal, wrapped in a cover, in the hands of a youth.

Despite the youth's explanation that he had recently purchased the pair of footwear and was taking them home, the police disregarded his arguments and confiscated the footwear along with its cover. The chappal was kept inside the police jeep, ‘guarded’ by the police officials until the Chief Minister’s bus passed the spot.