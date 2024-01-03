Ganesh Kumar, Kadannappalli take charge as ministers ahead of cabinet meeting today

Thiruvananthapuram: K B Ganesh Kumar and Kadannappalli Ramachandran took charge as Minister for Transport and Minister for registration, museum and archeology respectively on Tuesday. They were sworn in as ministers on Friday replacing Antony Raju and Ahammad Devarkovil.

The new Transport Minister said that he would initiate a discussion with the Finance Minister KN Balagopal to ensure that the AI camera related dues to Keltron will be settled at the earliest.

The first cabinet meeting after the appointment of the new ministers will be held on 10 am. The Cabinet is also meeting at the Secretariat for the first time after the month-long Nava Kerala Sadas.

The government is planning to begin the first assembly session of the new year on January 25 with the Governor's policy address. The state budget will be presented on February 2. With Lok Sabha elections coming up, it is likely that the assembly will be adjourned on February 9 after completing the urgent procedures.

Since the Governor is in Thiruvananthapuram on January 19 and 25, the government had also considered holding the session at the earlier date. The cabinet may decide on the date next week if the session is planned for January 25.

The Christmas and New Year party hosted by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will be held on Tuesday. Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has not been invited to the banquet at Mascot Hotel in the afternoon.