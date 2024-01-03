Jesna is no mirage; CBI will find her: Tomin Thachankary

Thiruvananthapuram: Former DGP Tomin J Thachankary on Wednesday called the CBI closing its investigation into the sensational Jesna missing case nothing but a technical procedure and that the central agency can further probe the disappearance if it gets substantial evidence. He further said Jesna is not a mirage and the CBI will find her.

"There was a time when Jesna was within a hand's reach of Kerala police. But that is when the pandemic struck. The police probe was supposed to go to Tamil Nadu, but Kerala remained closed for one-and-a-half years. That is when Jesna's family filed a petition in court to hand over the investigation to the CBI. Jesna is no mirage. No matter where she is in this universe, be it living or dead, the CBI will find her. CBI is the best agency in this country. The closure report is nothing but a technical procedure. If they ever find a clue, the CBI can continue the probe," said Thachankari.

The former DGP also said there are several unproven cases in the world. "The actual reason behind the sinking of the Titanic was revealed years after the incident. I have complete faith in the CBI. Whenever a case is not solved, there will be a tendency to pin the blame on each other. Neither the CBI nor Kerala police have made any errors in the investigation on purpose," said Thachankary.