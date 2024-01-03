Prime Minister says his surname 'Modi' 24 times during 19-minute speech in Thrissur

Thrissur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his surname 24 times during his speech at BJP's Mahila Sangamam in Thrissur on Wednesday.

The oft-repeated phrase in his speech was 'Modi yude guarantee/Modi ki guarantee' meaning the 'guarantee of Modi'. He said the phrase 'Modi yude guarantee' in Malayalam 18 times and used its Hindi variant 'Modi ki guarantee' twice.

On three other occasions, he used the phrase 'Modi ne' while reminding the women in attendance of how he solved their various concerns. He also used his name while alleging the opposition alliance (INDIA - Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) of using their 'Modi virodh' (opposition to Modi) to scuttle development works.

Besides, Modi reached out to women of Kerala by saying 'mothers and sisters' in Malayalam 10 times.

In the 40 minutes that he spent addressing a massive gathering, PM Modi spoke for less than 19 minutes while Union Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan's Malayalam translation took up the rest of the time.

During his earlier visit to Kerala for a BJP event, which was a youth conclave called 'Yuvam' in April last year, the oft-used reference had been 'BJP government'.