Don't try to be Suresh Gopi, this is Pinarayi's police: CPM MLA fumes at Kannur cop

CPM's Kalliasseri MLA M Vijin confronted a sub-inspector, calling him an insult to the police force, during a protest organised by a nurses association in Kannur on Thursday.

The drama unfolded during the protest march of the Kerala Government Nurses Association to the Collectorate. MLA Vijin inaugurated the protest against the Centre government.

After the protesters entered the Collectorate premises, Kannur Town SI Shameel blocked them and said the participants will be booked. This provoked the MLA, who was also part of the protest. He claimed that the SI insulted him. "You asked my name. You are an SI, I'm an MLA, there is a protocol," the MLA told the SI. "Don't take out your Suresh Gopi style here," said the MLA.

"You were supposed to stop the protesters at the gate. This protest march was announced before hand. You failed to do your duty. Why are you going around asking names?" Vijin fumed at the SI.

The inspector stepped forward to state his case. He argued that the protesters were not willing to listen when the police told them to not proceed to the Collectorate.

The MLA turned toward another police officer, who tried to pacify him, and said: "Who made him police? From where did he become an SI? Tell him to not insult the police force. This is Kerala's police, Pinarayi Vijayan's police."