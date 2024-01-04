MV Govindan defends Shobana's participation in PM Modi event

Thiruvananthapuram: CPM State Secretary MV Govindan on Thursday rubbished the social media backlash against Malayalam actor Shobana for her participation in the BJP's Mahila Conference in Thrissur.

"It is natural for personalities in socio-cultural arena to participate in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's programme. Celebrities are not made ambassadors due to their political affiliations. Their ability is the yardstick. We do not intend to associate an accomplished artist and dancer like Shobhana with the BJP's fold. Regardless of their political affiliation, arts and sports stars are Kerala's common treasure," he said. He added that the choice of participating or not participating in an event is entirely dependent on the individual.

The CPM State Secretary's remarks come amidst mounting criticism against the actor for her participation in PM Modi's programme and her remarks during the conference. Shobana was also one of the invitees at the Keraleeyam event organised by the LDF goverment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed over 2 lakh women at the BJP State Mahila conference at Naikkanal in Thrissur. Besides Shobana, Mariyakutty, who went on strike against the State government to get welfare pension; Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha; Indian women cricketer Minnumani; entrepreneur Beena Kanna; singer Vaikom Vijayalakshmi and other prominent women from the socia-cultural arena shared the stage with the Prime Minister.