Missing gold bangle recovered from crow's nest in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: When Fathima Haifa, a grade 1 student from Kappad here, lost her gold bangle, she never expected to find it nested in a tree a few feet above her. The family recovered the gold ornament weighing 6 grams from a crow's nest atop a coconut tree in the premises of their residence.

Fathima, the daughter of Kannankadvu PP Nazeer, had worn the gold bangle and a chain for her neighbour's wedding. The little girl packed it in paper kept it on the top of a basket after the wedding. Though she alerted her mother Shareefa to keep it safe, the latter forgot about the same.

The family checked for the bangle after 10 days while getting ready for a visit to a relative's place. However, the ornaments were missing by then. After an thorough search, they recovered the chain from the waste under a coconut tree in their courtyard.

During the hunt their relative Suleikha and neighbour Santha noticed a crow picking a plastic bangle for its nest. After they confided their suspicions in the family, Nazeer's relative Ahammed Koya climbed up the coconut tree. To their surprise, they found the tiny bangle safely nestled in the crow's nest.

Haifa is studying in Alif School, Kappad. Nazeer is running a shop in Koyenco Bazaar, Kozhikode.