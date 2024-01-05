Kannur: Thalassery Archbishop Mar Joseph Pamplany has threatened to bring down the LDF government in Kerala in the next election if the minimum support price of rubber was not ensured at Rs 250 per kg.

The Archbishop drew flak last year for promising a seat to the BJP if the Centre raised the floor price of rubber.

On Friday, while inaugurating a protest by Rubber Producers Society at the Kannur Collectorate, Archbishop Pamplany said the rubber farmers were unwilling to back off. He urged the Centre and state governments to provide what they promised.

“If our demand is not met, the rubber farmers will be in the forefront to bring down those now perched high in the echelons of power in the next election. Because here on we won't take your words, we believe in action,” the Archbishop said.

He added that the government was citing financial crisis for the non-disbursal of support to rubber farmers. "Why does the government face financial crisis only while addressing farmers issue?" asked Pamplany.

The Archbishop said the government should settle the farmers' subsidiary arrears before it disbursed the salaries of government employees next month.

He alleged that Kerala Bank run by state government was trying to set a debt trap to the farmers. He claimed that the land mafia, with the support of bank's officers, was trying to grab the land of the farmers.

“If government owned bank makes such a crisis, what is the responsibilty of the government towards farmers” Pamplany asked. “The goverment should call a special cabinet to discuss the issues of rubber farmers immediately. Before the annual budget, the government should present an agricultural budget.”

Pamplany blames Centre

The Archbishop also alleged that the Narendra Modi-led central government has cheated the farmers. “Representatives of the Central government claimed that international agreements such as India-ASEAN, GATT are the reason for the crisis faced by rubber farmers. The agreements were signed by Central government and not by the farmers. Hence, they are responsible to address its consequences,” said the archbishop.

He had also demanded rubber tapping to be included in the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) to help the farmers bear the financial burden of rubber farming at an extent.