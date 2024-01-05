CBI books 3 cops over custodial death of TVM man

Thiruvananthapuram: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has named three policemen as accused in the custodial death of Nelliyode native Suresh Kumar. The country's premier probe agency has sought Kerala government's permission to prosecute former Station House Officer Suresh V Nair, Sub Inspector Vipin Prakash and Grade Sub Inspector Sajeev Kumar.



An official letter regarding this has been forwarded to the home department, Manorama News reported. Further proceedings in the case including preparation of the chargesheet will be initiated after obtaining permission from the government, said CBI sources.

The incident related to the case took place in February 2022. Thiruvallam police took Suresh Kumar (40) into custody for allegedly harassing a woman. His death triggered a controversy after the people staged protests alleging that Suresh was brutally tortured in police custody. Suresh reportedly collapsed and died in police custody on February 28, 2022.

Police said Suresh Kumar complained of chest pain and rushed to a nearby hospital. He was reportedly shifted to the Medical College Hospital after doctors at the nearby hospital told the police that his condition was critical. But he breathed his last midway.

Thiruvallam police that comes under the Thiruvananthapuram city police limit took Suresh Kumar and four others into custody on February 27, 2022, after receiving a complaint from a woman. As per the woman's petition, Suresh Kumar and others chased and harassed her.