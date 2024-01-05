Admins of 12 WhatsApp groups booked for sharing visuals of DCP's chokehold on KSU activist

Published: January 05, 2024 01:13 AM IST
DCP K E Baiju has a KSU activist in a chokehold during a protest in Kozhikode on November 23, 2023. Photo: Facebook/@ksuCalicutDC

The Kozhikode Police has booked the admins of 12 WhatsApp groups for criticising K E Baiju, Deputy Commissioner of Police, who tried to strangle a KSU activist during a black flag protest against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during the Nava Kerala Sadas.

They have been charged under IPC sections 153 (for wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

On November 23, 2023, a group of KSU (students wings of Congress) waved blag flags while the CM was travelling via Eranhipalam in Kozhikode. While restraining the activists, DCP Baiju had KSU worker Joyal Antony in a chokehold. This led to widespread criticism and the Human Rights Commission sought an explanation from the Kozhikode District Police Chief.

Photographs and videos of the incident were allegedly circulated on WhatsApp groups and other social media platforms. On the complaint of the state cybersecurity cell, the DGP ordered to register a case. The Nadakkavu Police are probing the matter with the help of Cyber Cell.

