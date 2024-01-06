Kerala govt splurged Rs 10 cr for Onam celebrations amidst financial crisis, reveals RTI reply

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Government spent a staggering Rs 10 crore for last year’s Onam celebrations despite grappling with a severe financial crisis. The substantial amount was mainly splurged on electrical illuminations and the sumptuous Onam feast arranged by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.



The figures in this regard are now released by the Tourism Department in response to a Right to Information (RTI) plea. The department initially refused to divulge the data, but later provided the same after an RTI appeal was filed.

The grandiose celebrations at the district level cost the government Rs 3.20 crore. A sum of Rs 2.79 crore was incurred for extravagant electrical decorations and related arrangements as part of the week-long Onam celebrations held in the state capital. Another Rs 3.19 crore was spent on other arrangements, including vehicles, food, and rewards for artists who performed diverse cultural art forms.

The Chief Minister, unexpectedly, orchestrated a grand feast too on the occasion that cost the exchequer Rs 19 lakh. The invitation cards for the impromptu feast that rumoured to be an attempt to further elevate the festive spirit, alone incurred Rs 10,000.

While a sum of Rs 9.91 crore was allotted so far, additional bills tuning to Rs 41 lakh are under scrutiny, the government cited in its reply.