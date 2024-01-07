Congress to construct house worth Rs 5 lakh for Mariyakutty: K C Venugopal

Idukki: Congress leader K C Venugopal said his party will provide a house worth Rs 5 lakh for Mariyakutty, the elderly woman from Adimaly, who had a run-in with the state government over widow pension.

The Congress General Secretary was addressing a party event, 'Stree Jwala', at Vandiperiyar on Sunday. Mariyakutty was in attendance.

“KPCC president K Sudhakaran has handed over the money to me. Our functionaries will soon get the permit for the house,” said Venugopal.

The Congress hosted a rally on the day seeking justice for the six-year-old girl who was raped and murdered at Churakkulam Estate in Vandiperiyar.

A torch was lit on the dais using a flambeau brought from Walayar, where two siblings were raped and allegedly murdered in 2017. The mother of the siblings had lit the flambeau in Walayar.

AICC Secretary Viswanathan Perumal, Idukki MP Dean Kurikose, Rajya Sabha MP Jebi Mather and Mathew Kuzhalnadan MLA participated in the event. S Vijayadharani, an MLA from Tamil Nadu also attended along with Bindu Krishna, Shanimol Usman, Deepthi Mary Varghese, Idukki DCC president C P Mathew and youth leaders Aritha Babu, Shibina VK and Ann Sebastian.