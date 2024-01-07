Kannur cop likely to face disciplinary action for misbehaving with MLA Vijin

Kannur: Kannur Town Sub Inspector P P Shameel who came under fire for allegedly misbehaving with Kalyassery MLA M Vijin is likely to face disciplinary action as Kannur ACP Ratnakumar completed his inquiry into the incident. The ACP will submit the inquiry report to City Police Commissioner Ajit Kumar on Monday.



The open verbal tussle between the MLA and the Sub Inspector erupted during the protest of the Kerala Government Nurses Association (KGNA) at Kannur collectorate on Thursday.

Kannur police initiated a probe into the incident after receiving a complaint from the MLA. The investigation officer had collected statements of special branch officers, pink patrol team members and nurses, apart from the MLA and the SI.

After a detailed enquiry, the probe team reportedly reached a conclusion that the sub-inspector had behaved disrespectfully with the MLA, as most of the witnesses gave statements against the police officer.

Meanwhile, Shameel claimed that he behaved in such a manner as he didn't recognise the MLA.

It is learnt that special branch officers told the probe official that the SI's disrespectful act triggered a verbal clash at a public place. The police officer had not given respect to Vijin as a public representative, confirmed the witnesses.

If found guilty, the home department will take strict disciplinary action against the officer after examining the report.

Over 100 nurses mostly women participated in the protest held against the Central Government. M Vijin MLA inaugurated the agitation.

The police registered a case against the protesters for staging a dharna at collectorate premises. When a woman police officer asked the MLA to give his name and details as part of registering the case, the latter shouted at the police officer. When the Town SI came up with support for the woman police officer, a heated verbal tussle erupted between MLA and the police officer.

Later, Vijin lodged a complaint against the police officer for insulting him as an MLA.

LDF convenor EP Jayarajan had strongly criticized the police officer over the issue. Jayarajan had also warned of strict action against the Sub Inspector.

The police had booked around 100 nurses including KGNA district president PR Seena under various sections of IPC for unlawful assembly and inciting riot.