At least 12 injured as KSRTC bus falls into gorge at Kalpetta

Wayanad: At least 12 persons were injured when a Kozhikode-bound KSRTC bus went off the road and fell into a gorge at Vellaramkunnu near Kalpetta on Sunday.

The condition of at least one of the injured is understood to be critical. The accident took place around 5 pm near the Kinfra Park complex where there are dangerous curves on the road with deep valley on one side.

The rescue operations were conducted with the help of local people. Fire & Rescue personnel from Kalpetta and Vythiri and the Kalpetta Police joined in the operation.



Those injured have been admitted to various private and government hospitals in Vythiri and Kalpetta.

